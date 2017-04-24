Department of Corrections director discusses officer shortages, silent on murder of four prisoners
Bryan Stirling, the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, testified in front of a Senate committee Thursday, April 20, 2017, after two major incidents at state prisons. Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, questions South Carolina Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling about two major incidents at state prisons on April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|BadTrans
|2
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC