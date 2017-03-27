Newberry Democrats meet on healthcare issues

Newberry County Democrats met last week for presentations on the current state of health care in South Carolina and the United States in general. The Newberry Opera House lobby was filled to near capacity March 9 as House Rep. Bobby Ridgeway, the Democratic representative for House District 64 which includes Clarendon and Sumter counties, and House Rep. Bill Clyburn, the Democratic representative for House District 82, which includes Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties, spoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.