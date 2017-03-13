New MD Serving the Area - Dr. R. Rashad Brightharp
A native of Edgefield County, Dr. Robert Rashad Brightharp attended Edgefield County Public Schools and graduated form Strom Thurmond High School in 2001. Today most of his immediate and extended family still reside within Edgefield and Aiken Counties.
