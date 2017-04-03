He Tries New Things, But THE Dubber's Message of Oneness Remains the Same
THE Dubber's classical, nylon-strung guitar is inseparable from the man and his music. The instrument is what Trigger is to Willie Nelson, what Richie Havens' thumb is to his sound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Tony Lavender (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Gary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC