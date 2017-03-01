Greenwood County Arrest Report for Mar 1, 2017

Bowman, Jasandra Luceria Nyoko, 3/29/95 of 226 West A Reel Drive, Edgefield SC was arrested by GCSO for: family court bench warrant Hackett, Otis Bernard, 2/25/69 of 229 Sloan Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for domestic violence 3rd degree Henderson, Tiffany Amanda, 6/27/80 of 301B New York Court, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: bench warrant Kennemore, Kristen Nicole, 9/21/83 of 1021 Coleman Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana Ronk, Amy Carter, 10/11/76 of 6316 Hwy 25N, Hodges SC was arrested by GCSO for: violation of restraining order Stafford, Bentley Robert, 11/25/88 of 208 Woodberry Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant, false name or date of birth, unlawful use of telephone Weaver, Jeffery Jerom Jr., 6/23/95 of 65 Morange St, Edgefield SC was arrested by SCHP ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.