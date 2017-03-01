Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Mar 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Bowman, Jasandra Luceria Nyoko, 3/29/95 of 226 West A Reel Drive, Edgefield SC was arrested by GCSO for: family court bench warrant Hackett, Otis Bernard, 2/25/69 of 229 Sloan Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for domestic violence 3rd degree Henderson, Tiffany Amanda, 6/27/80 of 301B New York Court, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: bench warrant Kennemore, Kristen Nicole, 9/21/83 of 1021 Coleman Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana Ronk, Amy Carter, 10/11/76 of 6316 Hwy 25N, Hodges SC was arrested by GCSO for: violation of restraining order Stafford, Bentley Robert, 11/25/88 of 208 Woodberry Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant, false name or date of birth, unlawful use of telephone Weaver, Jeffery Jerom Jr., 6/23/95 of 65 Morange St, Edgefield SC was arrested by SCHP ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Blood Revan 1
News Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 nadine zacharie 1
Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06) Jul '16 Kaitlin Cobbie 4
Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dr Derrick Davison 2
News Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16) Mar '16 Ken Huston 2
News Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 2
News Tony Lavender (Jan '16) Jan '16 Gary 3
See all Edgefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgefield Forum Now

Edgefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Edgefield, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC