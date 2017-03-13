Edgefield Awaiting New Businesses
Is Burger King coming to Edgefield? No, it is not official -yet. However, the Advertiser can report that Burger King has submitted site plans to the County's Building and Planning Department and is submitting other documents to "all parties" in order to move forward the possibility of its locating a franchise in Edgefield.
