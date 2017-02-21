Lamb Named Mid-State SC Young Farmer Agribusinessman of Year
Edgar Lamb of Edgefield, SC, has been named the Mid-State SC Agribusinessman of the Year by the SC Young Farmer and Agribusiness Association. He received an engraved plaque and a cash award from ArborOne Farm Credit who sponsors the recognition program in conjunction with the agricultural association.
