It May Be the "Battle of Aiken," But ...

It May Be the "Battle of Aiken," But Could not Happen Without Edgefield

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Edgefield Advertiser

The Battle of Aiken, February 24-26, has grown into an event that includes school children, who are given a day to come and view the skirmishes and hear lectures about the event and the times in which it took place. Last year they had over 3000 children there, some as far as from North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... Aug '16 Blood Revan 1
News Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 nadine zacharie 1
Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06) Jul '16 Kaitlin Cobbie 4
Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dr Derrick Davison 2
News Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16) Mar '16 Ken Huston 2
News Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 2
News Tony Lavender (Jan '16) Jan '16 Gary 3
See all Edgefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgefield Forum Now

Edgefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Edgefield, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC