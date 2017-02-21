Habitat Greenwood to revitalize Edgefield neighborhood
The Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity plans to use $825,000 in state funding to demolish blighted properties in the North Edgefield neighborhood. The Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity plans to use $825,000 in state funding to demolish blighted properties in the North Edgefield neighborhood located just west of downtown Greenwood.
