Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb, 7. 2017
Bennett, Qwentaris Jerrell, 7/1/85 of 503 Foundry Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: criminal domestic violence Clark, Jaesha Jackarah, 11/24/97 of 220 Taggart, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: resisting arrest, assault and battery 3rd degree Harris, Thomas Lee, 6/1/56 of 632 Taggart Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public drunk Holey, Michael Randolph, 7/4/91 of 968 Turkey Creek Road, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by GCSO for: family court bench warrant Jones, Montrakus Letavious, 9/20/90 of 109 Weatfield Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assist other agency Malone, Amy Lynn 1/2/82 of 110 Robertson Road, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by WS Police for: DUS, no sc drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth Peterson, Earon Markel, 6/7/92 of 23 Peterson Ln, Edgefield SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: Financial transaction ... (more)
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur...
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Tony Lavender (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Gary
|3
