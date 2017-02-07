Greenwood County Arrest Report for Fe...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb, 7. 2017

Bennett, Qwentaris Jerrell, 7/1/85 of 503 Foundry Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: criminal domestic violence Clark, Jaesha Jackarah, 11/24/97 of 220 Taggart, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: resisting arrest, assault and battery 3rd degree Harris, Thomas Lee, 6/1/56 of 632 Taggart Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public drunk Holey, Michael Randolph, 7/4/91 of 968 Turkey Creek Road, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by GCSO for: family court bench warrant Jones, Montrakus Letavious, 9/20/90 of 109 Weatfield Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assist other agency Malone, Amy Lynn 1/2/82 of 110 Robertson Road, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by WS Police for: DUS, no sc drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth Peterson, Earon Markel, 6/7/92 of 23 Peterson Ln, Edgefield SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: Financial transaction ... (more)

