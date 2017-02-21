Edgefield DSS receives Acts of Kindness donations
Marietta Epps-Williams, left, Acts of Kindness Club adviser with Strom Thurmond High School, presents care packages to Moronda Talley, second from left, Edgefield County DSS director, and from left, case managers Alexis Logan, Juwhana Holloway and Sholanda Tabb. Each bag contains common necessities such as soap, deodorant, toothbrush, toothbrush holder, toothpaste, washcloth, socks, blanket, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, lip balm, a light snack, tissue, wet wipes and sanitizers.
