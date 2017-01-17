Upstate SC to count homeless neighbors

Upstate SC to count homeless neighbors

1-26-17

Greenwood County Soup Kitchen- 1-26-17 @ 10:30 AM-12:00 PM and 1-30-17 @ 10:30 AM-12:00 PM Community Event with Self Health Express Bus, Meg's House, Pathway House, and United Housing Connections Intake and Referral on 9-26-17 from 9-12 at the United Center for Community Care in the Monsanto Gym and parking lot behind the Food Bank Beginning on January 25 and continuing through January 31, the Upstate Continuum of Care a local consortium of housing agencies, service providers, and governmental units committed to ending homelessness in the Upstate of South Carolina will conduct a census of individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.

