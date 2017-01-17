SC Senate Majority Leader: If Rep. Chris Corley doesn't resign, House should push to expel

S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told a room of reporters on Thursday that if Rep. Chris Corley does not resign his seat, House members should move to expel him. Corley, R-Graniteville, was indicted Wednesday on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm - both felonies - after being accused last week of beating his wife in front of his children and threatening to kill her.

