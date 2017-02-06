S.C. Senate bills no longer can be named after people, animals

New laws with names like the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act and Peanut's Law will become a thing of the past after a change to the S.C. Senate rules. "Adding a name to the legislation adds an emotional attachment that sometimes makes it more difficult to have an open and honest debate about the merits of the bill," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.