New Signs for Town of Edgefield

The town of Edgefield is getting new signs thanks to an $80,000 grant from the SC Heritage Corridor. Crews began placing the new signs in and around the town, Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. According to Town Administrator Roger LeDuc, who spoke to the Advertiser regarding the matter, signs being erected will include those such as pedestrian signs, vehicle and parking signs, trail markers, and a welcome sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.