Mr. Jon W. Prince - Edgefield, SC
Jon William Prince, of Two Mile Dr., husband of Karen King Prince, died Saturday January 14, 2017 at his residence. Graveside services will be held Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 11 AM at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, S.C. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.
