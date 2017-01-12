Mr. Jon W. Prince - Edgefield, SC

Mr. Jon W. Prince - Edgefield, SC

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Edgefield Advertiser

Jon William Prince, of Two Mile Dr., husband of Karen King Prince, died Saturday January 14, 2017 at his residence. Graveside services will be held Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 11 AM at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, S.C. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... Aug '16 Blood Revan 1
News Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 nadine zacharie 1
Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06) Jul '16 Kaitlin Cobbie 4
Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dr Derrick Davison 2
News Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16) Mar '16 Ken Huston 2
News Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 2
News Tony Lavender (Jan '16) Jan '16 Gary 3
See all Edgefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgefield Forum Now

Edgefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Edgefield, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,940,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC