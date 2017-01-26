Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Accepting Applications
The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival is now taking applications for individuals, organizations and businesses interested in being a part of the historic 34th annual event. Last year, thousands of patrons descended on Johnston to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur...
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Tony Lavender (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Gary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC