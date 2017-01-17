Greenwood / Edgefield in the Path of Rare Solar Eclipse
Greenwood is one of many U.S. cities in the path of the next total solar eclipse, expected to occur on Aug. 21, 2017, across the continent. This will be the first total eclipse in the U.S. since 1979 - and the first one to travel coast-to-coast in almost 100 years.
