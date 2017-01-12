Boil water advisory issued for area around Martintown Rd in Edgefield Co
The affected areas include Martintown Rd from Murrah Road to Briggs Road, Briggs Road from Martintown to Briggs Haven Trailer Park, Woodlawn Road, Summerlake Subdivision, Cannon Mill Subdivision, Smokeridge Drive, Smokey Circle, Cherry Tree Drive, Currytown Road from Martintown Road to Plantation Point, Riverhills Subdivision, Springhaven Road from Martintown Road to Hidden Hills Circle and all of the Delaughter Drive area. The advisory comes after a line break on Martintown Road caused a loss of pressure in the water system.
