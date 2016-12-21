Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 7
Veterans salute in remembrance of Pearl Harbor, during the 2015 meeting of the Low Country Warbirds, who will have their 49th annual gathering, welcoming all past and current military aviators, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Litchfield Beach Fish House, 13060 Ocean Highway , Litchfield Beach. The meal is $30.
