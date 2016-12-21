Theft at Local Nursing Home / Break-in on Morgan Bussey Rd.
The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen golf cart at Forest View Manor in McCormick , Nov. 28. According to an ECSO report on the incident, the golf cart was last known to have been on the property on Nov. 25. The golf cart is described as a grey and black EZGO worth about $1500. A break-in was reported at a home on Morgan Bussey Road in Edgefield, Thursday, Dec. 1. An Edgefield County Sheriff's Office report on the matter states that the home owner left the residence to go to work at about 7:30 in the morning on Thursday only to return around 5:30 in the evening to find his back door had been pried open.
