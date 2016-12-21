Strom Thurmond Statue Donated to the High School that Bears His Name
Nearly forty years after its creation, a life-size sculpture of Senator Strom Thurmond is being installed at Strom Thurmond High School. The artwork is referred to as a "bas-relief" which is a sculptural technique that uses chiseling so that the sculpted material is raised above the background plane.
