Parkdale Mills Closes Its Doors in Edgefield County

Economic Development Partnership President and CEO, Will Williams, confirmed for the Advertiser, Thursday, Dec. 1, that Parkdale Mills #20, located on Rabbit Trail Road in Edgefield, has ended its operations in Edgefield County. In a statement to the Advertiser, Williams said that the company announced to employees their intended closure Nov. 15 and that the closing took place right before Thanksgiving.

