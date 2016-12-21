Parkdale Mills Closes Its Doors in Edgefield County
Economic Development Partnership President and CEO, Will Williams, confirmed for the Advertiser, Thursday, Dec. 1, that Parkdale Mills #20, located on Rabbit Trail Road in Edgefield, has ended its operations in Edgefield County. In a statement to the Advertiser, Williams said that the company announced to employees their intended closure Nov. 15 and that the closing took place right before Thanksgiving.
