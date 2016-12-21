Dodge's Convenience Store Closed for Repairs
Dodge's Convenience Store on Augusta Road in Edgefield has been closed indefinitely for repairs. The order to close the establishment was given Dec. 14 around 9:00 in the morning after Building and Planning was notified by citizenry of possible unsafe conditions.
