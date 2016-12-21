Deputies: Roommate killed Edgefield couple, set home on fire
Authorities say they have charged a 36-year-old man who lived with an Edgefield couple with killing them, then burning their home. Edgefield County deputies told media outlets that they suspected Dameion Thomas immediately after the Oct. 9 fire, but had to gather enough evidence to charge him with two counts of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur...
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th...
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr...
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Tony Lavender (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Gary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC