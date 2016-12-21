Christmas Parade: Poet Laureate Float Remembers Hal. . .

The new Youth Poet Laureate, Jenny Boylston of Trenton, was featured on the Poet Laureate float in Sunday's Edgefield Christmas Parade. Director of the parade, Calvin Henderson, reported in the media that there were 80 entries that showed up out of 90, even in the rain and chill, to make a great hour-long parade.

