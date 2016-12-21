Christmas for Kids - Come One, Come All! - On the Square
The Edgefield Community Development Association is excited to invite everyone to the square Saturday, December 10, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., to celebrate " Christmas for Kids "! Excitement will fill the square with live, continuous entertainment on the stage. The schedule includes the W.E. Parker Chorus, the Timmerman Dance Group directed by Liz Jordan, the Strom Thurmond Gospel Choir, the Freedom Temple Church of God Choir, and the Edgefield First Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur...
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th...
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr...
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Tony Lavender (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Gary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC