Christmas for Kids - Come One, Come All! - On the Square

The Edgefield Community Development Association is excited to invite everyone to the square Saturday, December 10, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., to celebrate " Christmas for Kids "! Excitement will fill the square with live, continuous entertainment on the stage. The schedule includes the W.E. Parker Chorus, the Timmerman Dance Group directed by Liz Jordan, the Strom Thurmond Gospel Choir, the Freedom Temple Church of God Choir, and the Edgefield First Baptist Church.

