American Legion Post 30 Provides Flags for Classrooms
Left to right front: Mrs. Vernon Holmes, Principal Debbie Courtney, Guidance Counselor Nathaniel Haynes, Danielle Herring, Jack Kornaus, Post 30 Adjutant Jane Doolittle, Charles Jones and Resource Officer Archie Hill Left to right back: Members of Post 30, Mr. Jimmy Painter, Mr. Ken Hartkopf and Mr. Roger Ellis. Johnston Edgefield Trenton Middle School's Library Media Specialist, Betsy Painter, took on the mission to acquire American Flags for each of the JET Middle School classrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur...
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th...
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr...
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
|Tony Lavender (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Gary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC