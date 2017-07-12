Russian ballet summer dance camp

Russian ballet summer dance camp

1 hr ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Academy of Russian Ballet runs a Summer Intensive Dance Camp from July 10-21 at the ballet's dance studio in Eden Prairie. The Academy of Russian Ballet in Minnesota was established in 2001 by co-directors Kirill Bak and Svetlana Gavrilova, who are both graduates of the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia - the most prestigious ballet school in the world.

