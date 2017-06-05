Waramaug LS Hotels Renovates Midwest Marriott Portfolio

The properties are located throughout the strategic submarkets of Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Detroit with three SpringHill Suites by Marriott and seven TownPlace Suites by Marriott totaling 10 properties and 1,103 rooms. The portfolio is owned by a partnership with Waramaug, Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Gatehouse Capital, an advisory client of Arch Street Capital Advisors LLC. Gatehouse Capital is a part of the larger Gatehouse Financial Group Ltd. The hotels are operated by Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.