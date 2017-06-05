Waramaug LS Hotels Renovates Midwest ...

Waramaug LS Hotels Renovates Midwest Marriott Portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Business

The properties are located throughout the strategic submarkets of Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Detroit with three SpringHill Suites by Marriott and seven TownPlace Suites by Marriott totaling 10 properties and 1,103 rooms. The portfolio is owned by a partnership with Waramaug, Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Gatehouse Capital, an advisory client of Arch Street Capital Advisors LLC. Gatehouse Capital is a part of the larger Gatehouse Financial Group Ltd. The hotels are operated by Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Inflatable boat May 10 Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC