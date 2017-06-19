Three Rivers Park District's camp for autistic kids grows in popularity
At a special west metro summer camp, kids are learning not just outdoor skills, but also social skills they may struggle with each day. The Three Rivers Park District started the outdoor adventure skills camp specifically for teens with autism, the only program of its kind in the Twin Cities.
