Third day of protests against Yanez verdict draws anger and tears but no violence
Video : On a third day of protests and gatherings, John Thompson and Allysza Castile spoke during a march Sunday in St. Anthony. Three days after the verdict that broke the hearts anew of Philando Castile's family members, friends and many in the community, marchers took to the streets again on Sunday afternoon.
