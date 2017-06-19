The incredible true story of county roads in Minneapolis
Did you know Hennepin Avenue was designed to accommodate a NASA space shuttle in the event of an emergency? Would you believe it if we told you? You ever find yourself walking on some of Minneapolis' bigger and busier streets and roads and wonder, hey, what happened here? This doesn't seem right, does it? A lot of the city is like...100 to 150 years old, and so probably this street was not plotted this wide for horses and buggies in 1892, right? Above: A typical overbuilt county road in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Inflatable boat
|May '17
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC