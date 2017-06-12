STMA's Keefer, Eden Prairie's Brown c...

STMA's Keefer, Eden Prairie's Brown combine for five golds in Class 2A track

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Star Tribune

Denzel Brown, center, of Eden Prairie won the 200 for the second year in a row, finishing in 20.97 seconds. As a freshman, Anna Keefer wasn't certain she was really into track and field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Inflatable boat May '17 Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC