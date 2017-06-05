Report puts bull's-eye on 'low-value'...

Report puts bull's-eye on 'low-value' health care

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Star Tribune

When patients visit a doctor with their first complaint of low back pain, researchers say the evidence usually doesn't justify an imaging exam to see what might be wrong. Yet in 2014, doctors in Minnesota ordered more than 10,000 imaging exams for these patients at a cost of $3.7 million, according to a new state report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Inflatable boat May 10 Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC