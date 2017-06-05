Report puts bull's-eye on 'low-value' health care
When patients visit a doctor with their first complaint of low back pain, researchers say the evidence usually doesn't justify an imaging exam to see what might be wrong. Yet in 2014, doctors in Minnesota ordered more than 10,000 imaging exams for these patients at a cost of $3.7 million, according to a new state report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC