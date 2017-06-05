Rejected pitches for the Mall of Amer...

Rejected pitches for the Mall of America's writer-in-residence program

Starting June 14, the Mall of America will celebrate its 25th anniversary by hosting Los Angeles poet Brian Sonia-Wallace as its first ever Writer-in-Residence. To win the honor, Sonia-Wallace prevailed over more than 4,000 entries.

