Readers Write: Roads and transit
The June 6 article "Looking for a traffic scapegoat?" conveys a view from Randal O'Toole and the Center of the American Experiment on the cause of traffic congestion that is partly correct. O'Toole's report "Twin Cities Traffic Congestion: It's No Accident" makes a strong but narrow case that the only way out of traffic congestion is to build more roads and more lanes of freeways.
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Inflatable boat
|May '17
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
