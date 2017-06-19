P.J. Fleck continues to sign more Minnesotans than expected

This was said to be a down year for Minnesota's high school football talent, but Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has plucked five in-state recruits while building a class that continues to rank in the top 20 nationally. Lakeville North offensive lineman Nathan Boe gave the Gophers a verbal commitment Saturday, becoming Fleck's latest in-state addition.

