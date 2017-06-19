P.J. Fleck continues to sign more Min...

P.J. Fleck continues to sign more Minnesotans than expected

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Star Tribune

This was said to be a down year for Minnesota's high school football talent, but Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has plucked five in-state recruits while building a class that continues to rank in the top 20 nationally. Lakeville North offensive lineman Nathan Boe gave the Gophers a verbal commitment Saturday, becoming Fleck's latest in-state addition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Inflatable boat May '17 Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC