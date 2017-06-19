Oops: Casey 'Mittlestadt' takes part in first-pitch ceremony at Wrigley Field
It's probably not the first time. With a last name like "Mittelstadt" surely the top NHL draft prospect from Eden Prairie has seen his last name spelled many, many different ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Inflatable boat
|May '17
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC