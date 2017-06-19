News updates and more: Follow the NHL...

News updates and more: Follow the NHL draft here

Read more: Star Tribune

Eden Prairie captain and future University of Minnesota forward Casey Mittelstadt is expected to be chosen early in the first round on Friday. The National Hockey League's draft begins Friday night with the first round and continues with Rounds 2 through 7 on Saturday.

