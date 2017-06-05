Just Sold: Curtis Squire pays $8.6M for west metro offices
Curtis Squire Inc. has made two real estate purchases totaling $8.6 million for buildings in Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Inflatable boat
|May '17
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC