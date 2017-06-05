Gophers recruit Casey Mittelstadt get...

Gophers recruit Casey Mittelstadt gets a taste of the Stanley Cup Final

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

In between a slew of interviews with print journalists, NHL Network, NBC, Sportsnet, TSN and other media outlets Monday, Casey Mittelstadt got to meet a number of players from Stanley Cup finalists Pittsburgh and Nashville, including his childhood hero, Sidney Crosby. The Penguins captain spent a few minutes with the Eden Prairie and Green Bay Gamblers star and three other NHL draft-eligible top prospects after the Penguins' morning skate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Inflatable boat May 10 Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC