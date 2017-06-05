Gophers recruit Casey Mittelstadt gets a taste of the Stanley Cup Final

In between a slew of interviews with print journalists, NHL Network, NBC, Sportsnet, TSN and other media outlets Monday, Casey Mittelstadt got to meet a number of players from Stanley Cup finalists Pittsburgh and Nashville, including his childhood hero, Sidney Crosby. The Penguins captain spent a few minutes with the Eden Prairie and Green Bay Gamblers star and three other NHL draft-eligible top prospects after the Penguins' morning skate.

