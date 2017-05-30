Gophers land two more in-state recrui...

Gophers land two more in-state recruits -- Brevyn Spann-Ford and Josh Aune

Read more: Star Tribune

P.J. Fleck added two in-state players to his 2018 recruiting class late Friday night, when St. Cloud Tech's Brevyn Spann-Ford and Highland Park's Josh Aune gave verbal commitments to the Gophers. Spann-Ford and Aune join Benny Sapp and Logan Richter as Minnesota high school players who have committed to be Gophers in this class.

