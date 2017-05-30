Gophers land two more in-state recruits -- Brevyn Spann-Ford and Josh Aune
P.J. Fleck added two in-state players to his 2018 recruiting class late Friday night, when St. Cloud Tech's Brevyn Spann-Ford and Highland Park's Josh Aune gave verbal commitments to the Gophers. Spann-Ford and Aune join Benny Sapp and Logan Richter as Minnesota high school players who have committed to be Gophers in this class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Thu
|from oliver
|28
|Inflatable boat
|May 10
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC