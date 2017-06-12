Girls' lacrosse championship preview:...

Girls' lacrosse championship preview: Blake vs. Eden Prairie

Why Eden Prairie will win: The two-time-defending champion Eagles have averaged 18.1 goals per game this season while yielding just 4.6 per game. Eden Prairie has defeated Blake the past four times they have played, dating to 2015, including a 19-13 victory over the Bears on May 25. Eden Prairie lost just once this season, to a nationally ranked team from Illinois.

