Dalai Lama visits Eden Prairie for di...

Dalai Lama visits Eden Prairie for discussion on compassion

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Star Tribune

The Dalai Lama was welcomed to Minnesota by Starkey Hearing Technologies to take part in a panel discussion on philosophical issues and current events with actor Forest Whitaker, Friday, June 23, 2017 in Eden Prairie, MN. Gallery: The Dalai Lama was welcomed to Minnesota by Starkey Hearing Technologies Owner, CEO, and President Bill Austin, left, and his wife Tani Austin, chief philanthropy officer of Starkey Hearing Technologies, right, before they participated in a panel discussion at Starkey Hearing Technologies, Friday, June 23, 2017 in Eden Prairie, MN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Inflatable boat May '17 Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC