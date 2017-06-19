Dalai Lama visits Eden Prairie for discussion on compassion
The Dalai Lama was welcomed to Minnesota by Starkey Hearing Technologies to take part in a panel discussion on philosophical issues and current events with actor Forest Whitaker, Friday, June 23, 2017 in Eden Prairie, MN. Gallery: The Dalai Lama was welcomed to Minnesota by Starkey Hearing Technologies Owner, CEO, and President Bill Austin, left, and his wife Tani Austin, chief philanthropy officer of Starkey Hearing Technologies, right, before they participated in a panel discussion at Starkey Hearing Technologies, Friday, June 23, 2017 in Eden Prairie, MN.
