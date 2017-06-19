Boy with special needs rescued from marsh
A 9-year-old boy with special needs has been found in a marsh after wandering away from a camp in Eden Prairie. Police say the search for the boy Tuesday was difficult because of the tall reeds, cattails and water and muck.
