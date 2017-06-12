Aw geez, which Eden?
Carrie Coon is on-her-way-out Eden Valley Police Chief Gloria Burgle in "Fargo." Eden Valley and Eden Prairie figure into the third season of the show, which revisits the atmosphere and mood of Joel and Ethan Coen's Oscar-winning 1996 movie .
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun 1
|from oliver
|28
|Inflatable boat
|May '17
|Meung07
|1
|Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|KSW162
|28
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
|Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|LJW
|1
