Admirers recall Charley McCrossan as ...

Admirers recall Charley McCrossan as 'industry lion'

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

Charley McCrossan, who founded and nurtured C.S. McCrossan into one of the nation's top family-owned highway contractors, died Tuesday at age 91. McCrossan's industry peers remembered him Thursday as a principled leader and astute businessman who was dedicated to his family, the construction industry and his Maple Grove-based business. Even after McCrossan turned 90, he remained active in the family business he built from scratch with a modest personal investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Jun 1 from oliver 28
Inflatable boat May '17 Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,692 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC