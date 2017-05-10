'Two big, big steps' for Twin Cities transit funding?
With promises of federal money and a tentative deal on the voluntary break-up of the Counties Transit Improvement Board, mass transit advocates believe they have eliminated two legislative obstacles to transit funding. Transit skeptics in the Legislature have cited the uncertainty of federal funding for the $1.858 billion Southwest Light Rail Transit line and the cloud over CTIB as reasons to restrict transit investments, CTIB chair Peter McLaughlin said Tuesday.
