'Two big, big steps' for Twin Cities ...

'Two big, big steps' for Twin Cities transit funding?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Finance and Commerce

With promises of federal money and a tentative deal on the voluntary break-up of the Counties Transit Improvement Board, mass transit advocates believe they have eliminated two legislative obstacles to transit funding. Transit skeptics in the Legislature have cited the uncertainty of federal funding for the $1.858 billion Southwest Light Rail Transit line and the cloud over CTIB as reasons to restrict transit investments, CTIB chair Peter McLaughlin said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inflatable boat 11 hr Meung07 1
Review: Halvorson's (Jun '11) Mar '17 KSW162 28
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
News Current DJ Mary Lucia's stalker gets probation,... (Jan '16) Jan '16 LJW 1
News Gov. Dayton to meet with black leaders on incom... (Sep '15) Jan '16 porky 49
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC