Southwest LRT gets a positive sign from Washington

The Southwest light-rail line was allocated $10 million in the temporary federal budget being now considered by lawmakers in Washington, D.C. - news that the Metropolitan Council sees as a sign the project will win its full $928 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration later this year. The fate of the $1.9 billion line, which would connect downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, had been unclear since President Donald Trump's initial transportation budget proposal did not fund mass transit projects in the new fiscal year.

